HiSky Moldova to lease a second Airbus A320 family aircraft

HiSky announces its second contract with the American lessor Air Lease Corporation that presumes the dry-lease purchase of a new aircraft in the HiSky fleet. The A319-131 type of aircraft was assembled in 2004 and will land in Chisinau in September.

“We are very pleased with the opportunities that our good relationship with Air Lease Corporation offers us, and proud of the fact that we attract large-scale investments in Moldova. A new aircraft gives the possibility to operate more flights. This means that we will soon be able to announce the launch of new flights and I am convinced that passengers will receive this news with great joy”, says Iulian Scorpan, HiSky General Manager.

Air Lease Corporation hopes that the relationship with HiSky will materialise in even more such acquisitions.

“ALC is happy to announce this new lease with HiSky Moldova. We were impressed by the business plan behind this new Moldovan airline and we are honoured that we provide them with the first aircraft – the A319 and the A320, so that they could launch their airline this summer. We look forward to expanding our relationship in the coming years,” says David Beker, Vice President and Head of Aircraft Sales & Trading at Air Lease Corporation.

Hence, HiSky becomes the operator with the youngest fleet in Moldova, the average age of aircraft being only 12.5 years.

25 June 2020