Bordeaux airport welcomes a new airline: HiSky is launching a direct route to Bucharest.

This winter, Bordeaux Airport is delighted to be welcoming HiSky, a new airline, to its tarmac. It will be offering two direct flights a week to Bucharest in Romania, on Mondays and Thursdays from 21 December.

Who is HiSky? Created in 2021, HiSky is a Romanian low-cost airline. It operates flights from Romania and Moldova to over 20 domestic and international destinations. HiSky has a fleet of seven Airbus A320 aircraft. In just two years, this new airline has found its market in Eastern Europe with both scheduled and charter flights.

The direct Bordeaux – Bucharest route

This route gives you the chance to discover Romania’s capital, just a three-hour flight from Bordeaux. Bucharest offers original tourist experiences with a vibrant artistic scene and festive nightlife. It’s the perfect place for a cultural city break and a change of scenery. It is regularly referred to as “the new Berlin”.

Flight schedule