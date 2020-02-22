HiSky, a new Moldovian startup airline to launch flights to 6 European destinations in April 2020

HiSky is a startup airline from Moldova, based at Chișinău Airport, expecting to launch operations in April 2020, using a Cobrex Trans Airbus A320. However, its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) is still pending.

The new airline plans to open 6 routes from Chișinău, home base of Air Moldova and Flyone (2 other major airlines in the country), as of April 2020.

The 6 destinations are already on sale (via hisky.md) :

Bologna, from 12 April 2020 (already flown by Wizz Air & Air Moldova)

Dublin, from 11 April 2020 (already flown by Air Moldova & Flyone)

Düsseldorf, from 13 April 2020 (flown by Wizz Air to Dortmund)

London Stansted, from 10 April 2020 (already flown by Air Moldova, Flyone to Southend, Wizz Air to Luton)

Lisbon, from 16 April 2020 (already flown by Air Moldova)

Paris-Beauvais, from 11 April 2020 (already flown by Wizz Air & Air Moldova)

The airline plans to start operations using an Airbus A320 of Romanian airline Cobrex Trans, which currently owns only one aircraft, a Boeing 737-300, registered YR-CBK.

The company’s Director General is Iulian Scorpan, a pilot from Air Moldova.