HiSky, a new Moldovian startup airline to launch flights to 6 European destinations in April 2020

HiSky is a startup airline from Moldova, based at Chișinău Airport, expecting to launch operations in April 2020, using a Cobrex Trans Airbus A320. However, its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) is still pending.
The new airline plans to open 6 routes from Chișinău, home base of Air Moldova and Flyone (2 other major airlines in the country), as of April 2020.
The 6 destinations are already on sale (via hisky.md) :
- Bologna, from 12 April 2020 (already flown by Wizz Air & Air Moldova)
- Dublin, from 11 April 2020 (already flown by Air Moldova & Flyone)
- Düsseldorf, from 13 April 2020 (flown by Wizz Air to Dortmund)
- London Stansted, from 10 April 2020 (already flown by Air Moldova, Flyone to Southend, Wizz Air to Luton)
- Lisbon, from 16 April 2020 (already flown by Air Moldova)
- Paris-Beauvais, from 11 April 2020 (already flown by Wizz Air & Air Moldova)
The airline plans to start operations using an Airbus A320 of Romanian airline Cobrex Trans, which currently owns only one aircraft, a Boeing 737-300, registered YR-CBK.
The company’s Director General is Iulian Scorpan, a pilot from Air Moldova.