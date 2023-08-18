HiFly has to compensate NiceAir passengers for flights it failed to operate on their behalf

The Icelandic Transport Authority, SGS, has ruled that Hi Fly Ltd. is obligated to pay damages of 400 Euros to each of five individuals due to the cancellation of Niceair flights on April 10-11.

The individuals are also entitled to reimbursement for the airfares they had to buy from other companies. Hi Fly Ltd. was the airline operator on behalf of Niceair, even though Niceair filed for bankruptcy on May 23. Since Hi Fly had the operating license for the affected flights, it is responsible for passengers’ rights and regulations on passenger rights.

SGS has additional complaints involving Hi Fly Ltd., indicating that more compensation and airfare reimbursements are expected. The rulings set a precedent for similar cases involving the same flight or circumstances.