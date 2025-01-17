Hi Fly welcomes second Airbus A380 to Portugal, marking another historic milestone

Hi Fly has once again made history in Portugal, landing the second-ever Airbus A380 in the country. The flight, led by Commander Carlos Mirpuri, transported Global Airlines’ first A380-841 (9H-GLOBL) from Dresden, Germany, to Beja, Portugal, marking a significant milestone for both airlines.

Hi Fly, renowned for its technical expertise and operational excellence, previously operated the iconic A380 “Save the Coral Reefs” campaign aircraft, spreading an environmental message to 53 airports worldwide.

The latest collaboration with Global Airlines continues this legacy, as the A380 prepares for its commercial debut under Global Airlines’ banner.

James Asquith, CEO of Global Airlines, praised Hi Fly’s exceptional crew and their role in reactivating the pre-owned A380. This achievement sets the stage for further collaborations and flights in 2025, as both airlines aim to expand the reach of the world’s largest commercial aircraft.