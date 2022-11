Hi Fly is back in Antarctica, with Airbus A340-300 9H-TQZ flying today from Cape Town to Wolf’s Fang Runway and back.

The journey is 2,500 nautical miles, flying for just over five hours each way. The aircraft will be used this season to fly a small number of tourists, alongside scientists and essential cargo to the White Continent.

In 2021 Hi Fly landed the first ever Airbus widebody in Antarctica in a historical flight.