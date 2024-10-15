Hi Fly expands fleet with two new Airbus A330-200 aircraft

Hi Fly, a global wet lease and charter airline, has bolstered its fleet with the addition of two Airbus A330-200 aircraft, registered as 9H-MFS and 9H-HFL. These economy-class planes will accommodate 345 and 361 passengers, respectively, featuring upgraded interiors with new leather seats and inflight video streaming.

The A330-200s, known for their 15,500-kilometre range and 99.4% operational efficiency, will help Hi Fly meet growing global demand for wet lease and charter services.

CEO Antonios Efthymiou highlighted the strategic fleet expansion, which positions Hi Fly to offer more flexible, cost-effective solutions to airlines, governments, and private clients worldwide. Hi Fly operates a large Airbus fleet and specialises in wet leasing, serving a variety of sectors over its 19 years of operational experience.