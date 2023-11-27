Hi Fly expands fleet with two additional Airbus A330-200 aircraft

Hi Fly, a leading wet lease specialist and charter airline operating worldwide, has expanded its fleet with the addition of two Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Registered as 9H-HFJ and 9H-HFK, these modern and reliable acquisitions will further strengthen the company’s capabilities as a go-to organisation for airlines when they need additional capacity.

The two A330-200 aircraft share identical features, offering a comfortable seating capacity of 269 passengers. The cabin configuration is designed to cater to a diverse range of travellers, featuring 18 spacious Business Class and 251 Economy Class seats.

The Business Class is a double seat with a generous 78-inch legroom and flat-bed recline, ensuring a comfortable travel experience. This class features motorised adjustability for headrests, backrests, legrests, and seatpans. It has lumbar control, lap safety belt, electrical and mechanical adjustability and electrical massage divided into five zones, each with two motors.

The Economy Class passengers also enjoy a comfortable pitch of 32-inch, within the available space.

“We are delighted to add these two new Airbus A330-200 to our existing fleet,” said Antonios Efthymiou, CEO of Hi Fly, “They are the perfect complement to our portfolio and will allow us to offer an even wider range of options to meet the growing demand for our services from around the world.”

With a maximum range of 15,500 kilometres, the A330-200 family is well known for its reliability and an operational efficiency of 99.4%. It makes it an ideal choice for airlines looking to reduce their operational costs and improve their environmental performance.

Hi Fly resumed the expansion after the pandemic period and is currently adding a new aircraft every quarter and this rate is expected to be kept until end of 2024.

Lisbon, 27 November 2023