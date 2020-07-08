Hi Fly converts A380 to meet high cargo demand during covid-19 crisis

Portuguese charter airline and ACMI specialist Hi Fly has converted the cabin interior of some of its aircraft, including its only Airbus A380.

The airline has created extra cargo capacity by temporarily removing economy seats of some of its aircraft, including its iconic A380 “Save the Coral Reefs”, to meet the high demand during the global CoViD-19 pandemic.

The Hi Fly Airbus A380-800 is now able to offer more than 300m3 of volume capacity and close to 60 tons of cargo.

Hi Fly release some images of the converted Airbus A380 cabin interior:

All photos: copyright © Hi Fly