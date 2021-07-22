Hi Fly adds one more Airbus A330-300 to its fleet

Hi Fly airline announces the addition of one more Airbus A330-300 to its fleet. It was exactly 14:40 local time when the aircraft, serial number 1779 and registered 9H-HFA, touched down at Beja Airport, flown in from Malta by Commander Carlos Mirpuri.

With comfortable interiors, warm colours and a relaxed atmosphere, the aircraft seats 249 passengers in a two-class configuration (46 high comfort business class seats with flatbeds and 203 economy seats).

Business Class offers a new design of flatbed that’s almost 2 metres long when fully extended. With an updated cabin layout, each of these seats has increased privacy, individual aisle access and offer even more personal stowage, in a luxurious new cabin.

Economy Class is fitted with newly designed, slim-line seats, all with extra personal space and generous legroom for travelling comfort. Each seat is fitted with an individual screen, USB charging ports, and access to shared PC power points.

All seats have installed the last generation inflight entertainment RAVE IFE System (Generation 3) from Safran Passenger Innovations. Business Class seats are fitted with a 15-inch screen, whilst each Economy Class seats have its own 10-inch screen, both high-tech touchscreens easy to use.

The A330 is the most modern and reliable family of aircraft in the sky, providing a quality solution for every route, with an operational efficiency of 99.4%. This new addition to Hi Fly’s fleet is equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent engines and state-of-the-art technology and finishing, with a maximum take-off weight of 242 tonnes.

The aircraft will also be available to customers in the cargo version, offering a volume capacity of 250m3 and a maximum cargo capacity of 53.500kg, with a maximum range of 11.400km and Etops 180 min.

This combination of volume, payload and range makes the A330 a unique product in the marketplace for the transport of cargo, when the availability of freighters is not enough to cover the market needs. As a modern jetliner with advanced Airbus technology that includes fly-by-wire flight controls, this A330-300 wide-body offers a highly capable platform for cargo flights.

Speaking about this addition Hi Fly President, Paulo Mirpuri, said:

“We are happy to be able to welcome this Airbus A330-300 into our fleet and to keep offering the latest airliners to our customers. The move to this state-of-the-art aircraft reflects the company’s commitment to fly modern, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our goal is to offer our customers what they expect: safe, punctual and reliable operations, all while at the same time keeping pace with our sustainability concerns.”

Hi Fly is the largest aircraft wet lease specialist in the world, EASA and IOSA certified and FAA approved, with AOC’s in Portugal and Malta, and licensed to operate globally. The airline operates a large fleet of all Airbus aircraft, Airbus A320, A330 and A340, available for wet lease and charter, passengers and cargo, on short, medium and long-term contracts, worldwide. Customers include airlines, governments, tour operators, freight forward companies and private individuals and the military. This is Hi Fly’s core business and has been developed with unmatched operational expertise over the last 16 years.