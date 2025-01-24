Baby born mid-flight on Hi Fly aeroplane

By
André Orban
-
0
0

A premature but successful birth occurred aboard Hi Fly flight UU979 (Airbus A330-200 registered CS-TCE) travelling from Dzaoudzi, Mayotte, to Nairobi, Kenya, earlier this week.

The airline reported a “miraculous moment in the air” on Instagram, crediting the quick response of 3 doctors, one of them an obstetrician, and crew for ensuring the safety of both mother and child during the tense situation.

While air travel often restricts late-stage pregnant passengers due to risks of in-flight births, the woman delivered her baby safely before the plane landed. Both mother and baby were reported to be in good condition following hospital examinations in Kenya.

