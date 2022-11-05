Hi Fly Malta Airbus A340-300 gets damaged by fuel truck at Luanda, Angola

The Hi Fly Malta Airbus A340-300, registered 9H-FOX and currently operating for TAAG Angola Airlines, took minor damage to its right outer engine after a fuel truck collided with the aircraft on the ground at the airport of Luanda, Angola.

Since August, the ACMI carrier from Malta wet-leased the aircraft to the Angolan airline.

The following pictures appeared on social media:

Hi Fly (on ops for TAAG Angola) Airbus A340-300 (9H-FOX, built 1997) took minor damage to its right outer engine #4 after a Sonangol fuel truck collided with the aircraft on the ground at Luanda-Intl AP (FNLU), Angola. @aviacaotv pic.twitter.com/xswn9llNzD — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 4, 2022