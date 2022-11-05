Hi Fly Malta Airbus A340-300 gets damaged by fuel truck at Luanda, Angola

By
Bart Noëth
-
1
451

The Hi Fly Malta Airbus A340-300, registered 9H-FOX and currently operating for TAAG Angola Airlines, took minor damage to its right outer engine after a fuel truck collided with the aircraft on the ground at the airport of Luanda, Angola. 

Since August, the ACMI carrier from Malta wet-leased the aircraft to the Angolan airline.

The following pictures appeared on social media:

