Swiss airline flyBAIR announces launch on 18 July 2020 from Bern and Sion to Mallorca

flyBAIR, the youngest Swiss airline will start operating soon. On 18 July 2020, it will launch two maiden flights, Bern – Palma de Mallorca and Sion – Palma de Mallorca.

After the Bern-based airline flyBAIR postponed the start by two months, the carrier will start flight operations on Saturday 18 July 2020, with two first flights from the regional airports of Bern and Sion to Palma de Mallorca.

“All the people behind this project, my team and I have been looking forward to the maiden flight for months. It is the result of hard work. Now we can celebrate in two Swiss regions, in German and in French.” says José González, CEO of flyBAIR.

flyBAIR summer schedule was adapted together with all the partners, due to the current situation. The carrier plans to include seven holiday destinations for July-October 2020 period: in addition to Mallorca (from 18 July), there will also be Crete and Rhodes (from mid-August) as well as Jerez, Kos, Menorca and Preveza (from September 2020).

However, the Bern – Olbia route will not be operated during summer 2020. Affected passengers who have booked directly with flyBAIR will be contacted personally by flyBAIR employees from Monday, June 15, 2020.

Passengers who have a package deal from Aaretal Reisen, Belpmoos Reisen, Buchard

Voyages, Hotelplan Suisse or TUI Suisse have been asked to contact their travel agent. The conditions of the respective tour operator apply.

Bern, 12 June 2020

