Lufthansa Aviation Training and Helvetic Airways expand partnership in Embraer E190-E2 training

LAT prepares Helvetic Airways crews for flying the new Embraer E190-E2 type aircraft

Certification of new E2 full-flight simulator completed at Zurich LAT training centre

Bundling of Helvetic Airways crew training in Zurich

Following successful certification, Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT) has put an Embraer E190-E2 full flight simulator into operation at its Zurich training location. This has created the best conditions for LAT to expand its partnership with Helvetic Airways and other customers with a complete onsite solution for the training of flight and cabin crews. The simulator is operated by LAT Switzerland AG in cooperation with Flight Safety International (FSI) from Tulsa/Oklahoma. This includes the provision of the equipment by FSI and the provision of the training service by LAT Switzerland for a full flight simulator, a procedure trainer and an advanced door trainer.

As part of Helvetic Airways’ current fleet renewal, the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft type plays a central role. With its new, more aerodynamic design and latest-generation engines, the E2 consumes significantly less kerosene. Fuel consumption per seat is around 17 percent lower. Compared with its predecessor, the E1, the E2 emits 3,600 metric tons less carbon dioxide per year. The new wings and engines also significantly reduce noise levels in the cabin.

Eight E2 aircraft have now entered service with Helvetic Airways. Four more will follow by the end of the summer. Together with four remaining E1 aircraft, Helvetic Airways’ fleet will then comprise a total of 16 Embraer aircraft. Most recently, the Embraer E1 type replaced the Fokker 100 aircraft and has since already contributed to a 20% fuel saving per route.

The cooperation with Lufthansa Aviation Training in pilot training dates back to the integration of the Embraer E190 at Helvetic Airways in 2014. It includes an average of 1,500 hours of simulator time per year as well as the rental of training equipment in the area of so-called Emergency and Safety Equipment Training (ESET).

“We are very pleased to be able to offer our long-standing Swiss training customer Helvetic Airways customized training solutions at the Zurich location to coincide with the flying-in of a state-of-the-art type and thus prepare the crews in the best possible way for the type change as well as for the restart,” highlights David Birrer, Managing Director of LAT Switzerland.

For Helvetic Airways’ 160 pilots, the E2 simulator in Zurich will lead to a significant increase in quality in all areas of training. The E2 is only the third simulator of its kind in the world. It features a visual system with mirrors, laser projection and a smaller motion of about 36 inches. “During the simulator’s acceptance process, Helvetic pilots provided important input to increase the simulator’s fidelity to reality compared to the real aircraft and confirmed that the E2 sample represents an advance in flying in many ways compared to its predecessor, the E1,” notes Jean-Daniel Grima, chief instructor EMB 170/190 at LAT.

“Thanks to this state-of-the-art facility, our pilots and instructors have a hyper-realistic teaching environment. By holding training in Zurich in the future, we significantly reduce travel abroad for training purposes. This will benefit all employees,” explains Tobias Pogorevc, CEO of the Swiss carrier.

“This step is another milestone in Helvetic’s consistent development,” says Nicolas Bachmann, Nominated Person Crew Training and Deputy Accountable Manager at the Swiss carrier. “With the new simulator in Zurich, we are increasing our efficiency and flexibility. It also makes planning training and staffing much easier. Thanks to new technical functionalities in the simulator, training and taking exams will be more realistic than ever before.”

10 May 2021