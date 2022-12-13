Helvetic Airways to take off earlier from Zurich and Bern into summer 2023

The first Helvetic Airways flights for summer 2023 are bookable now. The Swiss regional airline is extending next year’s summer season, starting its services to the Mediterranean’s finest warm-water destinations in April from Zurich and in May from Bern. Early booking is recommended, in view of the expected demand.

Sun, sand and summer vacation: Helvetic Airways will be serving some of the finest beach holiday destinations for sunseekers and lovers of rest and relaxation between April and October 2023. And on some of the routes concerned, the Swiss regional airline will be doing so substantially earlier than it did this past summer.

In Zurich, Helvetic Airways is teaming up with tour operator Hotelplan Suisse to offer summer-season air travel services from next spring onwards. Non-stop flights to Crete, Cyprus and Hurghada will be operated from the beginning of April; and these will be joined from May by a Sunday service to Palma de Mallorca which, in addition to Hotelplan Suisse, can also be booked via Mallorca travel specialist Universal.

With the start of the Swiss summer holiday period at the beginning of July, Helvetic Airways’ schedules will be further expanded with weekly service to both Kos and Antalya and an additional weekly full charter to Crete on behalf of Hotelplan Suisse. Helvetic Airways’ 2023 summer flight programme from Zurich is rounded off with a full charter to Kittilä in Finland on behalf of Northern Europe travel specialist Kontiki.

In view of the high demand expected, Helvetic Airways will operate these 2023 summer services from Zurich with its larger Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which seat 134 passengers. Travellers are also advised to book early to secure their seats on the travel dates desired. All Helvetic Airways flights for summer 2023 can be booked on www.helvetic.com or via the tour operator(s) concerned.

Popular flight programmes from Bern and Sion in summer 2023, too

Next summer, too, Helvetic Airways will take off for points south from the Swiss capital of Bern in collaboration with Hotelplan Suisse und TUI Suisse. The 2023 Bern summer flight programme begins with Universal full-charter service to Palma de Mallorca on 21 May, with two further weekly Mallorca flights to be added from the beginning of June along with further services to Crete (twice weekly) and Kos, Rhodes, Cyprus and Antalya (all once weekly). For summer 2023, too, Helvetic Airways will be stationing one of its 110-seat Embraer E190-E2 aircraft at Bern Airport to maintain reliable flight operations, together with the requisite cockpit and cabin personnel.

The red-and-white Embraer E-Jets of Helvetic Airways will also be seen in Sion again in summer 2023, from where they will operate full charters to Palma de Mallorca on behalf of Buchard Voyages from the beginning of June to mid-October.

Also in 2023, the airline offers innovative part-time employment models for its cockpit and cabin personnel, such as the Ski&Fly and Fly&Study options for its cabin attendants. Further details of current vacancies will be found at career.helvetic.com.

12 December 2022