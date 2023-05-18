Helvetic Airways adds two more Embraer E190s, ex-TUI fly Belgium, to its aircraft fleet

Swiss regional airline Helvetic Airways has signed an agreement with lessor TrueNoord for the lease-in of two Embraer E190s. The aircraft are expected to arrive at the end of May and the end of June, raising the Helvetic Airways fleet to a total of 18 aircraft.

Helvetic Airways has agreed a lease-in of two Embraer E190 aircraft from lessor TrueNoord. The advanced twinjets, which were manufactured in 2013, are expected to join the Swiss regional airline as HB-JVX and HB-JVY at the end of May and the end of June respectively.

The new arrivals, which flew previously for TUI fly Belgium, will feature the same 112-seat configuration as the four E190s which are already in Helvetic Airways service. Visually, too, the newcomers will fit seamlessly into the fleet in their familiar Helvetic livery with the Swiss cross on the striking red tailfin and the silver-grey Helvetic Airways name.

The two additions will be deployed on the existing Helvetic Airways network, so no new employees will need to be recruited to crew the flights concerned. “By giving us additional availabilities, our two new arrivals will enable us to keep our schedules stable even under the present challenging conditions, to assure our customers of high reliability, on-time services and a sound foundation for their air travel planning,” says Helvetic Airways CEO Tobias Pogorevc.

The two new additions will bring the Helvetic Airways fleet to 18 aircraft: four Embraer E195-E2s, eight E190-E2s and six E190s.

TrueNoord CEO, Anne-Bart Tieleman, comments, “Helvetic Airways is an outstanding Swiss regional airline with a strong reputation for quality and reliability. The long-standing partnership with its ACMI customer is a testament to its value proposition and we are proud to be a lessor partner”.

