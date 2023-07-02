Passengers injured as severe turbulence hits Hawaiian Airlines flight to Sydney

Hawaiian Airlines flight HA451 from Honolulu to Sydney encountered unexpected severe turbulence over the Pacific Ocean, causing a dozen passengers and crew members to be treated for injuries.

The Airbus A330-200 registered N384HA, carrying 163 passengers and 12 crew members, landed safely at Sydney Airport. Initially, four passengers and three flight attendants received medical treatment onboard, and upon landing, paramedics assessed 12 passengers.

One passenger and three staff members were taken to the hospital.

Passengers described the sudden turbulence, with people being thrown out of their seats and some nearly hitting the aircraft’s roof. Despite the chaotic situation, passengers supported and comforted each other.

The airline confirmed the incident and expressed gratitude for the swift assistance provided by Sydney Airport first responders.