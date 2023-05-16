Hawaiian Airlines unveils Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin design, introduces Leihoku Suites

Cabin designs immerse guests in natural materials and celestial elements throughout their journey

Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii’s hometown carrier since 1929, today introduced an elevated standard of leisure travel, inspired by early Polynesian voyages, with the unveiling of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner interior and new class of premium service – the Leihoku Suites. Guests onboard Hawaiian’s 787 – entering service beginning early next year on select routes – will be immersed in cabin design elements that evoke Hawaii’s rich natural world through bold textures, island-inspired sunrise and sunset lighting and sinuous ocean and wind patterns.

“The combination of our evocative cabin design and unparalleled service will make our 787 the most relaxing and enjoyable choice for travel to and from Hawaii,” said Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines. “We take pride in sharing our home with our guests, and the design and details of this product truly reflect what it means to be the flagship carrier of the Hawaiian Islands.”

Hawaiian’s 300-seat 787 features its newest premium product, Leihoku (garland of stars): 34 suites that envelop guests in a tranquil, elegant space with fully lie-flat seating, an 18-inch in-flight entertainment screen, personal outlets, wireless charging and direct aisle access. Set in a 1-2-1 configuration with doors, the suites can offer privacy or a shared experience, with combined double seats allowing couples to fall asleep while gazing at a starlit ceiling.

In developing its Leihoku Suite, Hawaiian became the first airline to partner with Adient Aerospace – a joint venture between the Boeing Company and Adient, a world leader in automotive seats.

“It was evident from the beginning that Hawaiian Airlines is very passionate about its culture and branding, and making sure that this came through in the design language and in the passenger experience,” said Adient Aerospace CEO Tony Guy. “It is so rewarding to bring this vision collaboratively to life and see it realized in the delivered product.”

In Hawaiian’s 787 Dreamliner Main Cabin, consisting of 266 Collins Aerospace Aspire seats with ergonomically contoured back and armrests, guests will enjoy a lightweight, modern design that maximizes seat space, offers more shoulder and hip room, and features a 12-inch seatback monitor with USB-A and USB-C charging ports.

Each design element of Hawaiian’s 787 thoughtfully celebrates Polynesian navigators who sailed the Pacific by observing the stars, sun, winds, waves and wildlife. The airline worked with design consultant Teague to realize Hawaiian’s vision of honouring Pacific navigation in a modern aircraft.

“Working alongside such an iconic brand in Hawaiian Airlines, we were able to create an experience that is true and authentic to what is Hawai’i,” said Loreto Julian, interior design and surface textile design manager at Teague. “Along the journey, guests will be able to appreciate the culture of Hawai’i and be surprised with discoverable moments.”

Smooth, high-tech sailing The 787 offers enhanced cabin air filtration, and its carbon-fibre composite airframe permits travel at a lower cabin altitude, resulting in a more comfortable flight. Guests will also notice a quiet cabin thanks to acoustic-treated engine inlets, extra-large, dimmable windows, spacious overhead bins and lavatory toilets and faucets with touchless activation. Wind and waves: The wind and waves that have shaped the Hawaiian archipelago are expressed through curved forms throughout the entryway and cabin. Accents of deep aqua grace the carpets and privacy dividers in the Leihoku Suites. Advanced, sustainable navigation Hawaiian’s 787 will be the most fuel-efficient widebody aircraft in its fleet due to its lightweight build, innovative aerodynamics and modern General Electric GEnx engines. The 787 is significantly more fuel efficient than prior-generation, similarly sized aircraft. Stars and sky: Hawaiian’s 787 will have a simulated cabin sky, depicting soft daylight, soothing sunrises and sunsets, or dramatic starry evening skies. Guests in Leihoku Suites will gaze up at a luminous star compass ceiling evoking the constellations that guided Polynesian voyagers at night. A Hawaiian voyage Every detail of the interior pays homage to Hawaii’s pristine environment, from wall panels depicting native wood grains to the lavatory floor inspired by shimmering black volcanic sand. ‘lelo Hawai’i (Hawaiian language) is also integrated into seat row numbers and other placards to guide guests through the cabin as they embark on their journey. Laminates and fabrics reflect the forms of native plants throughout the cabin. Hawaiian is scheduled to receive the first of 12 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in November, with remaining deliveries planned through 2027. For more information, please visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com/B787.