Hawaiian Airlines to resume Honolulu-Fukuoka service

Hawaiian Airlines today announced it will restart three-times-weekly service between Honolulu (HNL) and Fukuoka (FUK) beginning April 28.

“We’re delighted to be returning to Fukuoka as we lead the way in reconnecting travel between Hawai?i and Japan,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president of global sales and alliances for Hawaiian Airlines. “We look forward to welcoming travellers from Fukuoka to the Hawaiian Islands and making it easy for U.S. residents to enjoy Kyushu’s famous food scene and rich culture. We remain steadfast in our commitment to Japan and want to thank our guests for choosing to fly with us.”

Hawaiian, which today offers daily service between HNL and Tokyo’s Haneda (HND) and Narita Airports (NRT) and Osaka’s Kansai Airport (KIX), will operate flight HA827 from HNL to FUK on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 1:35 p.m., arriving into FUK at 6:40 p.m. the following day. The return flight, HA828, will depart at 8:40 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Mondays and arrive at HNL at 9:55 a.m. the same day. Japan last year reintroduced visa-free entry for foreign arrivals, but visitors should be aware of government requirements for entry into the country .

Hawaiian, Hawai’i’s largest and longest-serving airline, inaugurated FUK service in November 2019 before suspending the route in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaiian will continue to operate its Japan routes with its 278-seat, spacious wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft, which feature 18 Premium Cabin lie-flat leather seats, 68 of its popular Extra Comfort seats, and 192 Main Cabin seats.

