Hawaiian Airlines to resume daily Oakland-Kona summer service, add flights between San Francisco-Honolulu

Hawaiian Airlines is offering Bay Area travellers more convenient options to visit Hawai’i this summer by bringing back nonstop service between Oakland (OAK) and Kona (KOA) on the Island of Hawai’i and adding a second daily flight between San Francisco (SFO) and Honolulu (HNL).

Hawaiian’s Oakland – Kona service, which the carrier last operated in the summer of 2016, will be available June 15 through Sept. 6. HA66 will depart KOA at 11:55 and arrive at OAK at 20:10. HA65 departs OAK at 08:10 with a 10:40 arrival at KOA, giving travellers ample time to settle in and start enjoying the island. The seasonal route will become Hawaiian’s fourth daily flight connecting Oakland and the islands, joining existing nonstop service between OAK and Honolulu, Kahului on Maui, and Līhu’e on Kaua’i.

Hawaiian will provide the additional San Francisco – Honolulu service from May 15 through Aug. 1. HA54 will depart HNL at 20:45 and arrive at SFO at 05:05 the next morning. HA53 departs SFO at 07:00 and arrives at HNL at 09:30.

“The Kona Coast has been an increasingly popular destination for Bay Area travellers, and we are pleased to once again offer our Oakland guests convenient nonstop service to the Island of Hawai’i, while also providing a second flight option between San Francisco and Honolulu,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Hawaiian Airlines.

Both flights are available for sale at HawaiianAirlines.com .

Travellers will enjoy the airline’s warm Hawaiian hospitality on board a modern, quiet and fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo narrow-body aircraft featuring 16 luxurious leather recliners, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 128 main cabin seats.

During the peak summer period, Hawaiian will average nine daily flights between the Bay Area and the Hawaiian Islands. Hawaiian is also offering an additional daily nonstop flight between Los Angeles and Maui from June 11 through Aug. 15 .