Hawaiian Airlines orders two additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft for a total of twelve

On December 30, 2022, Hawaiian Airlines entered into a supplemental agreement to a Purchase Agreement dated as of July 18, 2018, with The Boeing Company, pursuant to which Hawaiian has agreed to purchase a total of two additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft bringing its firm order of Boeing 787-9 aircraft under the Purchase Agreement and Supplemental Agreement to a total of twelve Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Additionally, as part of the Supplemental Agreement, Hawaiian and Boeing agreed to defer the delivery of ten Boeing 787-9 aircraft previously scheduled for delivery beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022. Deliveries of these Boeing 787-9 aircraft will commence in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will continue into 2027, with one Boeing 787-9 aircraft now scheduled for delivery in 2023 and three Boeing 787-9 aircraft now scheduled for delivery in 2024.

The delivery schedule disclosed above represents Hawaiian’s best estimate of timing of aircraft delivery under the Purchase Agreement and Supplemental Agreement. Actual delivery dates are subject to change based on various potential factors, including production delays by the manufacturer.