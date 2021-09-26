Hawaiian Airlines flight from South Korea makes emergency landing on Midway Atoll

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from South Korea made an emergency landing on Midway Atoll on Friday due to a low oil pressure notification.

After about 5 hours and 45 minutes of flight time, the captain received the alarm and decided to divert the plane to Henderson Field on Sand Island in Midway Atoll.

Flight HA460 (Airbus A330-200 registered N386HA) took off from Seoul Incheon International Airport at 21:00 SST on Thursday with 67 passengers and 12 crew on board and was due to arrive in Honolulu on Friday.

After the emergency landing, Hawaiian Airlines said the plane landed without incident and a replacement plane (Airbus A330-200 registered N381HA) was dispatched from Honolulu with a team of mechanics and crew. This aircraft landed in Honolulu with a delay of 9 hours.