[Coronavirus] A picture is worth one thousand words (part ten): Hawaiian Airlines

You may have seen the photos and videos of runway 8L and taxiway Foxtrot at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), where many of Hawaiian Airlines aircraft are temporarily parked due to COVID-19 developments affecting travel.

As the only major Hawai‘i-based airline, with over 90 years of service to the islands’ community, images of Hawaiian’s fleet on the ground are a powerful reminder of the severity of this crisis. At any given time, at least 52 of 61 aircraft in the airline’s jet fleet can be seen resting on HNL’s tarmac, waiting for the moment they can reconnect Hawai‘i to the world.