Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 returns to Tokyo Haneda after engine issue; six passengers injured due to turbulence

Bart Noëth
On 8 September, a Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200 (registered N370HA) operated flight HA864 between Tokyo Haneda, Japan and Honolulu, Hawaii, United States when an engine issue occurred about 30 minutes into the flight. The aircraft safely returned to Tokyo. Reports say that 6 among the 264 passengers suffered injuries due to turbulence. 

Meanwhile, the aircraft has resumed operations.

