Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 returns to Tokyo Haneda after engine issue; six passengers injured due to turbulence

On 8 September, a Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200 (registered N370HA) operated flight HA864 between Tokyo Haneda, Japan and Honolulu, Hawaii, United States when an engine issue occurred about 30 minutes into the flight. The aircraft safely returned to Tokyo. Reports say that 6 among the 264 passengers suffered injuries due to turbulence.

Meanwhile, the aircraft has resumed operations.

Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200 (N370HA, built 2014) safely returned to land at Tokyo-Haneda Intl AP (RJTT) after an engine issue occurred about 30 minutes after take-off on flight #HA864 to Honolulu. There are also reports about 6 injuries among the 264 people on board due to… https://t.co/r5PupZXQ4i pic.twitter.com/5SOBErscSZ — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) September 8, 2023