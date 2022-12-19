36 injured, 11 seriously, after Hawaiian Airlines flight experiences severe turbulence

On 18 December, the Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200 (registered N393HA) operated domestic flight HA35 between Phoenix and Honolulu, United States when the drama happened. About 30 minutes before landing, the aircraft experienced severe turbulence.

In total, 36 passengers and crew members got injured, of which 11 seriously injured. The flight carried 238 passengers and 10 crew members. Some passengers and crew members were thrown from their seats. Injured passengers sustained head injuries, bruises and cuts, some ended up unconscious. Nobody sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Airbus A330 continued to Honolulu where medical staff attended the aircraft.

Passengers are always advised to wear their seat-belt during the entire flight but not everyone seems to listen to the instructions of the crew.

