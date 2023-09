Hainan Airlines has inaugurated its new direct flight to Shenzhen at Milan Malpensa Airport, strengthening the connection between Italy and China.

The flight, operated by a Boeing 787, will operate three times a week, offering both passengers and cargo opportunities. This marks Hainan Airlines’ third direct route to Italy (after Chongqing-Rome and Shenzhen-Rome) and its seventh direct intercontinental route from Shenzhen, showcasing its commitment to meeting market demands.