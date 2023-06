Hainan Airlines has resumed its direct flights between Brussels and Shenzhen.

A ceremony was held at Brussels Airport to mark the occasion, and passengers began boarding the flight to Shenzhen. Hainan Airlines flight HU760 received a water salute before taking off for Shenzhen from Brussels Airport on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

The resumption of this route after an interruption due to te coronavirus crisis is significant for enhancing travel and connectivity between China and Belgium.