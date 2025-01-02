Hainan Airlines resumes Beijing–Oslo direct flights, boosting Norway-China ties

Hainan Airlines will restart direct flights between Beijing (PEK) and Oslo (OSL) on March 22, 2025, operating three times weekly until October 25. The seasonal route, serviced by an Airbus A330-300 with 292 seats, is the fastest connection between Norway and China.

Highlights

Economic Impact : Supports Norwegian tourism, business, and seafood exports.

Flight Schedule : Departs Beijing at 01:50/02:40 LT and Oslo at 12:30/13:30 LT, depending on season.

Key Cargo Route: Enhances seafood exports to China.

The resumption, following a hiatus since 2019, strengthens economic and cultural ties between the two nations while meeting growing travel demand.