Hainan Airlines reopens nonstop Brussels to Shanghai route, strengthening ties

Hainan Airlines has celebrated the successful relaunch of its direct flight route from Brussels Airport to Shanghai Pudong. The inaugural flight was operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner registered B-7837.

The launch event featured notable attendees including Mr Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport, Mr Wu Gang, Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Belgium, and Mr Li Meng, General Manager of Hainan Airlines Brussels Office.

Key Highlights

Economic and Cultural Significance : The resumption of this route is seen as a vital step in bolstering economic and cultural connections between Belgium and China. Mr Feist emphasised the importance of this route in linking Brussels with China’s three largest cities.

: The resumption of this route is seen as a vital step in bolstering economic and cultural connections between Belgium and China. Mr Feist emphasised the importance of this route in linking Brussels with China’s three largest cities. Diplomatic Endorsement : Minister Counselor Wu Gang highlighted the route as a symbol of deepening bilateral relationships and promoting greater cultural exchange and cooperation.

: Minister Counselor Wu Gang highlighted the route as a symbol of deepening bilateral relationships and promoting greater cultural exchange and cooperation. Operational Details : The Brussels to Shanghai route will operate four times weekly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, providing convenient travel options.

: The Brussels to Shanghai route will operate four times weekly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, providing convenient travel options. Enhanced Travel Experience : Passengers can book their flights through multiple channels, including the airline’s website, app, and WeChat platforms.

: Passengers can book their flights through multiple channels, including the airline’s website, app, and WeChat platforms. Visa-Free Policies: China has announced visa-free entry for nationals from 13 countries, including 12 European nations, facilitating easier travel and promoting tourism.

The relaunch event also featured a traditional lion dance, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune for the new route.