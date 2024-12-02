Hainan Airlines launches direct Chengdu-Vienna flights: connecting Sichuan and Austria

Hainan Airlines has inaugurated a new direct flight service linking Vienna Airport with Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, China.

Operating three times weekly—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays—this route marks the first direct connection between Vienna and the culturally and economically vibrant Sichuan region.

Chengdu, home to the famous Giant Panda Research Base and a hub for electronics and biotechnology, further strengthens its global ties with this launch. The new route is seen as a milestone in enhancing Austria-China connectivity, fostering cultural, economic, and tourism exchanges.

The flight, departing Chengdu at 02:45 and arriving in Vienna at 06:05, offers convenient schedules for travellers. The return flight leaves Vienna at 12:30, reaching Chengdu at 05:10 the following day.

Hainan Airlines now connects Vienna with two Chinese destinations, Chengdu and Shenzhen, enhancing Vienna Airport’s role as a bridge between Europe and Asia.