Hainan Airlines is restoring additional frequencies on the Beijing Capital – Brussels route in the summer 2023 season. The airline lists 7 weekly flights from 26 March 2023, instead of the current 4 weekly.

The airline will also operate the route with Airbus A330-300 aircraft from 26 March, instead of the current Boeing 787-9.

HU491 PEK0140 – 0615 BRU 333 D HU492 BRU1340 – 0520+1PEK 333 D

Source: Aeroroutes