Coronavirus: Hainan Airlines suspends or reduces frequencies on flights to Brussels and other European cities

The Chinese airline Hainan Airlines announced that it will no longer operate its thrice-weekly route between Brussels and Shenzhen (HU759/760) from Wednesday.

Hainan will also reduce the frequency of its flights between Brussels and Beijing (HU491/492), according to Brussels Airport. Flights between the two capitals will be limited to three per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The fourth weekly flight operated on Sundays from Brussels is temporarily suspended.

These changes, which were made due to the coronavirus epidemic in China, will be in effect until the end of March.

Hainan Airlines also suspended its twice-weekly flights between Budapest, Hungary, and Chongqing (HU791/792) from February 7 until March 27.