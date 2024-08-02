Budapest Airport expands connectivity with new Shenzhen route by Hainan Airlines

Budapest Airport, managed by VINCI Airports, has further strengthened its connectivity by launching a new route to Shenzhen with Hainan Airlines. This addition enhances the airport’s status as a leading hub in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region.

The inaugural flight from Shenzhen, operated by Hainan Airlines’ 787 Dreamliner, marks a significant milestone, commemorating the airline’s 20th anniversary of its first European operation.

François Berisot, CEO of Budapest Airport, expressed his excitement about the new route: “Welcoming Shenzhen as the latest addition to our destination list is a great achievement. The return of Hainan Airlines is particularly meaningful, symbolising two decades of their presence in Europe. This strategic route launch demonstrates our ongoing commitment to improving connectivity and providing our passengers with exceptional travel experiences.”

The new twice-weekly service between Budapest and Shenzhen brings the total number of Chinese destinations accessible from Hungary’s capital to seven. Hainan Airlines’ return emphasises Budapest Airport’s dedication to expanding its international network and offering diverse travel options.

With the addition of this route, Budapest Airport will operate twenty weekly flights to China, providing over 400,000 two-way seats annually, thus significantly enhancing travel and trade opportunities between the two countries.