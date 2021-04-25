Saudia and Gulf Air hold talks to enhance partnership

Codeshare agreement between both airlines to commence from summer schedule of 2021, enhancing seamless travel options for passengers

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently held talks to discuss their close commercial relationships and explore ways to build on the ties by establishing a codeshare agreement.

Being the first two airlines that started operations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, SAUDIA and Gulf Air will cooperate to expand their footprints regionally and internationally by sharing their codes and offering guests the signature warmth of Arabian hospitality.

The codeshare will further enhance seamless travel options for passengers of SAUDIA and Gulf Air, providing wider choices of domestic destinations in Saudi Arabia and other international destinations across each airline’s network.

SAUDIA will place its ‘SV’ code on Gulf Air flights from Bahrain to Riyadh, Jeddah, Tbilisi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Baku, and Multan. On the other hand, the agreement will see Gulf Air place its ‘GF’ code on SAUDIA flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Bahrain, Abha, Jizan, Yanbu, Aljouf, Ha’il, as well as Tunis–Carthage airports. These codeshare operations will commence from the upcoming summer schedule of 2021.

Commenting on the partnership, Captain Ibrahim S. Koshy, CEO SAUDIA Air Transport Company, said: “SAUDIA and Gulf Air are key partners in connecting guests on each carriers’ diverse route networks. Both airlines have a long history of partnership, in which this expanded codeshare agreement further enhances connectivity, convenience and flexibility for travellers.”

For his part, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Al Alawi said: “The relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been strong on many fronts, and aviation is one of them. Gulf Air and SAUDIA are the pioneer airlines in the GCC with over 70 years of legacy. We look forward to strengthening our ties to offer better connectivity and services to both airlines’ passengers”.

The codeshare represents a cornerstone in strengthening broader commercial cooperation between SAUDIA and Gulf Air, while also reflecting the deep and longstanding relationship between the two Kingdoms. Captain Ibrahim S. Koshy and Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al Alawi also reflected on the progressive growth of the routes and frequencies of both airlines, enhancing the connectivity between both nations.

SAUDIA’s Al Fursan frequent flyer members travelling with Gulf Air on these routes will be eligible to earn and redeem miles for flights operated by either carrier on their codeshare routes. Similarly, Gulf Air’s Falconflyer members will be able to earn and redeem miles when flying on SAUDIA.