QRA above Belgium for a Gulf Air Boeing 787 loss of communication

A Gulf Air Boeing 787-9 registered A9C-FE operating flight GF3 from Bahrain to London Heathrow apparently lost communications while flying over Belgium or the North Sea. Two Duch F-16s were dispatched from Airbase Volkel in a Quick Reaction Alert to intercept the aircraft.

Meanwhile, the communication problem has been solved and the F-16s returned to their base. Aviation journalist Menno Swart says that the two pilots were sleeping and did not respond to Air Traffic Control.

However, in the meantime, two Eurofighters 2000 were also dispatched by the Royal Air Force to escort the Gulf Air flight to Heathrow.

Er is een #QRA (Quick Reaction Alert) uit gegaan. Twee F-16’s zijn opgestegen voor onderschepping. Het ging om een civiel vliegtuig met verbindingsproblemen, deze zijn inmiddels weer hersteld. De F-16’s zijn weer terug @VlbVolkel. pic.twitter.com/OteqCOSVuF — Koninklijke Luchtmacht (@Kon_Luchtmacht) July 2, 2023