Gulf air returns to Erbil with three weekly flights

Gulf Air – the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – celebrated its resumption services to Erbil in Iraq as its flight GF233 landed in Erbil International Airport at 1630 on 02 February 2020.

Upon arrival, a celebratory event was held at the airport which saw the attendance of Gulf Air’s Chief Operations Officer Capt. Suhail Ismaeel and the airline’s Country Manager in Iraq Mr. Isa Shah along with various dignitaries, a number of local media, travel industry representatives and airport officials.

At the inaugural event in Erbil International Airport, Capt. Suhail Ismaeel said: “We’re happy to return to Erbil and operate direct flights to and from this Iraqi city”. He also added: “With three weekly direct flights between Bahrain and Erbil supplemented with great connectivity through our hub, this destination promises to be a key route within our growing network.”

Gulf Air’s flights to Erbil will further strengthen the airline’s existing Iraqi routes of Baghdad and Najaf.