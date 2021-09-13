Gulf Air launches flights from Bahrain to Tel Aviv on 30 September

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces the launch of its direct flights to Tel Aviv, Israel starting from 30 September with 2 weekly flights.

Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi commented: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our Bahrain–Tel Aviv route as part of the historic Bahraini–Israeli relations. As the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain; we take great pride in supporting our leadership and Kingdom in their role of preserving peace and prosperity in the region. We hope this is merely the beginning of developing further opportunities.”

The announcement of the airline’s newest destination launch follows the announcement of peace between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel and the political, commercial and civil aviation agreements signed last year between the two countries.

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – 09 September 2021