Gulf Air launches direct flights to London Gatwick, expanding UK presence

Gulf Air has launched its inaugural direct flight from Bahrain to London Gatwick, marking a strategic expansion of its UK network. This new route complements the airline’s longstanding operations at London Heathrow, providing travelers with two major entry points into the British capital.

Key Highlights

Strengthens Gulf Air’s UK presence, building on 55+ years of Heathrow service.

Part of Gulf Air’s expansion strategy, enhancing connectivity and travel options.

Celebratory events held at Bahrain International Airport and London Gatwick to mark the occasion.

The new route aligns with Gulf Air’s goal of offering seamless connections and an improved customer experience, reinforcing Bahrain’s links to key global destinations.