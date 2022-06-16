Gulf Air begins services between Milan Malpensa and Bahrain

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, started its services to Bahrain from the Italian city of Milan. The maiden flight left Bahrain International Airport on June 01 inaugurating the airline’s direct and indirect operations to Italy’s second-largest city.

On this occasion, Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi commented “Milan is one of the EU’s and the world’s major financial and business centres. From finance to fashion, from designer automobiles to discerning music, from architecture to art; the city of Milan is undeniably one of the most popular destinations in Europe attracting millions of visitors every year. By launching services to Milan, we are not only opening new doors of trade and tourism opportunities this city offers to the people and businesses of Bahrain and the region; but also bringing new commercial and other opportunities to Bahrain, the gateway of the Arabian Gulf and beyond.”

Andrea Tucci, V.P. Aviation Business Development of SEA Aeroporti Milano stated “The start of Gulf Air’s connections to Milan Malpensa, means for us/for our airport a new business partner, a new destination and a new connection network that Gulf Air’s hub guarantees for the Middle East, South East Asia and the Indian subcontinent. This connection is additional excellent news for our airport; as it further increases the commercial offer and air connection alternatives. Starting this summer, seven airports will be connected to the Middle East region. The incoming and outgoing offer of our Airports’ area – inclusive of reach and variety – is an added value; often decisive in the priority of investment choices and industry revitalisation”.

Milan is the capital of the region of Lombardy and of the province of Milan. An international and cosmopolitan city, the city remains one of Europe’s main transportation and industrial hubs, and Milan is one of the most important centres for business in the EU, and is amongst the leading financial centres in Western Europe in 2022.

In Italy Gulf Air is represented by Rephouse Gsa which is taking care of sales, public relations, marketing and reservations activities b2b both in Rome and Milan.