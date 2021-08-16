Gulf Air resumes flights to Moscow Domodedovo Airport

From August 14, 2021, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain will resume regular flights to/from Moscow Domodedovo Airport.

Flights from the air hub to Bahrain will be operated weekly on Saturdays and Mondays. On Saturdays, arrival in Domodedovo is at 14:05, departure is at 14:50*. On Mondays, arrival is at 07:10, departure is at 08:00*.

Gulf Air and Domodedovo Airport have been cooperating since 2014. In September 2017, the flights were increased to be daily due to the success of the route. In March 2019, flights to Bahrain were discontinued because of the closure of international air traffic due to Covid-19.

Since the beginning of its partnership with Domodedovo Airport, Gulf Air has performed 2,732 take-off and landing operations and transported 180,000 passengers on the specified route.

Bahrain route is unique for the Moscow aviation hub, this airline provides a wide range of various destinations of one of the largest route networks in the Middle East.

* departure/arrival time is indicated in Moscow time