Norwegian Group welcomes 1.8 million passengers in March 2024

Norwegian Air Shuttle has released its traffic figures for March, showcasing robust performance amidst ongoing challenges in the aviation industry. In a statement by Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian, the airline celebrated a successful month, buoyed by a surge in passenger numbers and operational excellence.

March proved to be a stellar month for Norwegian, with a total of 1,544,289 passengers flying with the airline. When combined with subsidiary Widerøe’s passenger count of 276,413, the group’s total passenger tally for the month reached 1,820,702. Norwegian alone boasted a load factor of 85 percent, marking a significant increase of 4 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Operational performance also soared in March, with Norwegian achieving a remarkable regularity rate of 99.6 percent. Moreover, the airline’s punctuality improved, further enhancing its reputation for reliability and efficiency.