Green Airlines connects Cologne Bonn to holiday island Sylt

From 9 July, travellers from Cologne Bonn Airport will be able to fly to Sylt with Green Airlines. The new German airline will connect Cologne Bonn to the popular North Sea island, via a stopover in Paderborn, every Friday and Sunday. Flights can be booked starting now at www.green-airlines.com.

Green Airlines will take off from Cologne Bonn Airport at 17:00 on Friday. With a stopover at Paderborn Lippstadt Airport, the journey will continue to Sylt at 18:00, arriving on the island at 19;00. The return flight from Sylt via Paderborn to Cologne Bonn will be at 18:00 on Sunday.

“Sylt is a popular summer destination and we are thrilled that we once again have a flight to Germany’s most northerly island just in time for the summer holidays,” says Johan Vanneste, President & CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH.

“We are delighted to be expanding our offer in North Rhine-Westphalia and offering climate-fair flights from Cologne Bonn Airport,” expounds Stefan Auwetter, founder and CEO of Green Airlines.

A German Airways Embraer 190 with space for 100 passengers will be used for the flights. Every booking includes in-flight catering, one item of hold baggage and one item of hand baggage.

17.06.2021