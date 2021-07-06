Relaunch of route from Groningen (The Netherlands) to Scandinavian Mountains Airport (Sweden) by Great Dane Airlines

Dutch BBI-Travel re-launches the route to Scandinavian Mountains Airport starting on 19 December 2021. Twice a week, Thursdays and Sundays, Dutch can now via Groningen Airport Eelde get to Sälenfjällen and Trysil to enjoy real winter and skiing. The flights take place in collaboration with the Danish airline Great Dane Airlines, which will use an Embraer 195 with room for 118 passengers.

“It is incredibly gratifying to be able to present this re-launch. The idea was to get started with this line already last winter season, but the pandemic, unfortunately, put a stop to the plans. Now the situation looks better and it feels fun and hopeful that we can get started,” says Gunnar Lenman, CEO of Scandinavian Mountains Airport.

“The Netherlands is an important market for us. We know that many Dutch people love snow and winter sports. In combination with our short transfer times to the ski resorts and a first-class alpine family product, it gives us a good starting point that we must take advantage of. We also know that Dutch people love mountain hiking and what we can offer during the summer and autumn. This makes this collaboration with BBI feel extra exciting in our investment in getting traffic started all year round,” Gunnar Lenman continues

“Something that many may not think of is that this line also opens up opportunities for us who live in the region to quickly and easily be able to take us down to the northern parts of the Netherlands which is a popular and incredibly beautiful destination,” Gunnar Lenman concludes.

“I am proud and happy to be able to present this restart to Sälen and Trysil. Our customers have long requested travel to Sälen and Trysil and I have high hopes for this route,” says Henk van der Kooi, CEO of BBI-Travel.

Timetable winter 2021/2022