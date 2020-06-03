Great Dane Airlines resumes flights on 5 July, from Aalborg to Malaga

Demand is still high, so Great Dane Airlines will continue to fly to Malaga with 118-seat Embraer E-195 aircraft after an interruption due to the coronavirus crisis.

The airline will send the first guests to Malaga on July 5, 2020, and fly every Sunday in July and August directly from Aalborg Airport. From September the frequency will be doubled: every Wednesday and Sunday.

Great Dane will also relaunch weekly flights from Aalborg to Palma de Mallorca in July, every Saturday.

Passengers are reminded that there is free parking at Aalborg Airport.