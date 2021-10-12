Great Dane Airlines files for bankruptcy

Great Dane Airlines, a Danish airline based in Aalborg, Denmark has filed for bankruptcy, the airline today announced on its official website. Founded in 2018, the airline launched operations with its first chartered and scheduled flights in June 2019.

Only founded two years ago, the airline could not recover from the strict travel restrictions in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 78 employees were sent home on Monday.

Company director Thomas Hugo Moller said on his Facebook page: “We have struggled through the biggest crisis in the history of aviation, but unfortunately we can not continue any further. We have today filed for bankruptcy.

I am obviously very affected by this, not least on behalf of all the amazing Great Danes who have fought through the storm and have believed in me and shown me confidence throughout as well as my family who have backed me up throughout the journey.”