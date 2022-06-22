Gomair Boeing 737-300F suffers gear collapse on landing Kananga Airport, RDC

On 16 June, a Gomair Boeing 737-300F (registered 9S-ABJ and built in 1988) was damaged when the left main gear gave way on landing at Kananga Airport, Democratic Republic of Congo. The aircraft took off from Lubumbashi. The cargo aircraft came to a safe stop and no one was hurt.

“The aircraft staid overnight in Lubumbashi and was in transit for Kinshasa. The pilot badly handled the landing and got stuck. For the moment the aircraft is blocking the airstrip and no other can land,” said an official in Kananga, quoted by Actualite.cd.

Another source indicates that the pilot at the controls of this aircraft is not the one who was scheduled because the usual captain is sick.

The Boeing 737 formerly operated for TEA Belgium (as OO-LTB) and many other airlines.

Following images appeared on social media:

