Brazilian airline GOL becomes first airline to restart commercial Boeing 737 MAX operations

Brazilian low-cost airline GOL Linhas Aéreas today (9 December) became the first airline in the world to return the Boeing 737 MAX into commercial service. 636 days ago, U.S. aviation regulators grounded all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after the Federal Aviation Authorities discovered new evidence of accident similarities between crashed Lion Air flight JT610 and Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302.

The airline operated domestic flight G3 4104 between Sao Paulo and Porto Alegre, Brazil with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 (registered PR-XMB).

So far only the United States and Brazil have re-certified the passenger jet.