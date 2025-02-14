GOL Linhas Aereas Boeing 737 MAX collides with airport truck during take-off in Rio

A serious incident occurred at Rio de Janeiro Airport on Tuesday night (11 February) when a GOL Linhas Aéreas Boeing 737-8 MAX collided with a service vehicle during takeoff. The aircraft, operating flight G3-1674 to Fortaleza, was reportedly near rotation speed when the impact took place.

According to a passenger onboard, the aircraft, registered as PS-GPP, was just about to lift off when it struck the vehicle, causing it to veer to the right. The flight crew managed to regain control, bringing the aircraft to a stop before the end of the runway. Fortunately, all passengers and crew members escaped unharmed, though both the aircraft and the airport vehicle sustained significant damage.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, and passengers were evacuated via mobile stairs before being accommodated on a replacement flight. GOL Linhas Aéreas has acknowledged the incident and confirmed its full cooperation with aviation authorities in the ongoing investigation.

