Go First – Passengers Later: Indian low-cost airline leaves 54 passengers stranded on tarmac

Not a good morning for passengers wanting to travel on board Go First domestic flight G8116 between Bengaluru and Delhi, India on Monday 9 January. Four buses were used to bring the passengers to the Airbus A320neo (registered VT-WGE), parked at a remote position of Bengaluru Airport.

A miscommunication between the ground staff and the crew, however, left 54 passengers – the final and last bus – stranded on the tarmac as the aircraft departed without them.

Airport officials saw the mistake and escorted the passengers back into the terminal building. A Go First ground agent rescheduled the 54 passengers on the 10:00 am flight, four hours later than originally planned.

As their luggage was already loaded on the previous flight, the passengers could retrieve them at the airport of Delhi.

Ditching passengers seems to become the 2023-trend as on 2 January, twenty-three passengers missed their Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Zagreb as they were left locked in an airport corridor – only being released when they began shouting and banging on the walls to be let out.