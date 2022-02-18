GlobalData reveals top 10 airline companies on social media in H2 2021

Global airline companies are dodged by the COVID-19 travel restrictions while new variants are playing a key role in hindering the recovery of the companies, despite the re-opening of international borders. Against this backdrop, American Airlines, Inc. (American Airlines) has emerged as the most mentioned airline company among the top 10 airline companies based on social media conversations of Twitter influencers and Redditors in H2 2021, finds GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘ Top 10 Airlines: Social Media Share of Voice H2 2021 ’, which analysed the social media conversations around the leading airlines, reveals that the remaining top nine positions were occupied by Delta Airlines, Inc (Delta), Southwest Airlines Co. (Southwest), British Airways, United Airlines, Inc (United Airlines), Air India Ltd (Air India), JetBlue Airways (JetBlue), Qantas Airways Limited (Qantas), Lufthansa, and Air France-KLM S.A. (Air France-KLM).

Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Social media conversations around global airline companies have surged by 40% in H2 2021, compared to H1 2021. Global airlines companies have passed through another tough year in 2021, loaded with many factors including restrictions related to COVID-19 variants, vaccination policies, labour shortage, change in management and high fuel prices.”

‘American Airlines’ was the most discussed airlines company, with a 20% share among the top 10 airlines discussions during H2 2021, according to GlobalData’s Social Media analytics platform.

The conversations on American Airlines spiked the most when the company cancelled more than 600 scheduled flights due to unfavourable weather and a shortage of staff.

Delta emerged as the second most mentioned airline company with a 14% share of voice in H2 2021. Discussions around Delta peaked when the company raised health insurance premiums for unvaccinated employees by US$200 a month to cover higher COVID-19 costs.

Air India witnessed 133% growth in conversations, the highest growth among the top 10 during H2 2021, led by the fact that Tata Group had acquired the debt-ridden company from the Indian government and started its operations in January 2022.

